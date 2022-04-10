newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Whistler family members enjoy an adrenaline rush. Three members of the family - Phil, his wife Michelle and son Ollie are record breakers for the fastest times to scale Mount Gower on Lord Howe Island. Mount Gower is 875 metres and the island's highest peak. Visitors to Lord Howe Island must be accompanied by a guide to complete the climb, as the track is unmarked, strenuous and steep. In 1995 Phil created the official record for the fastest time to scale Mount Gower, which he completed in 1 hour, 41 minutes and 10 seconds. He went on to hold the record for nearly 20 years, until his son Ollie broke it when he completed the course in 1 hour, 40 minutes and 24 seconds in 2014. Ollie collapsed towards the end of the race and was helped by spectators to make it over the finish line. "Even though technically he didn't comply with the race rules, he was a much better athlete than I ever was," Phil said. "I think of him as the record holder but others still recognise my time." In 2014 the official race was a family affair, as Phil, Michelle and Ollie all competed. Michelle created the official female record in 2014 with a time of 2 hours, 30 minutes and 54 seconds. The dangerous mountain race was given the green light to go ahead, as all athletes were familiar with the terrain and there were only six competitors. Another competitor, Tim Reed, a 70.3 world champion and professional triathlete was due to compete in 2014 but couldn't attend due to other commitments. Phil believes he'll be the man to set the next record for the island. "If we ever do it again, we'll only do it as a time trial and numbers will be limited," he said. "Over the years we've had some of the best marathon runners and triathletes come and climb the mountain. "You really have to be familiar with the track, you get to the stage where you know where every step is and that allows you to go a little bit faster. "You have to have it mapped out in your head, to get the footwork right and then do it at speed." Phil grew up on Lord Howe Island and said he loved being in the mountains. "I enjoyed seeing how hard I could push myself," he said. "It morphed into a bit of a challenge because of that." Despite competing in Hawaii Ironman, Phil still considers the mountain a challenge. "I know what hard physical effort is," he said. "Mount Gower is different because of the danger, particularly coming down the mountain." Phil has fallen during some sections of the mountain track, but has not suffered any major injuries. "No fractures and no head injuries, I've just been lucky," he said. Michelle and Phil have also set the records for the seven peaks of the island, where they start from Mount Eliza in the north, complete all peaks along the island and finish with Mount Gower. The couple spend majority of their time based in Hobart and enjoy exploring walks around Tasmania. Phil also works full time as a radiologist in Hobart and travels regularly to Ulladulla on the south coast of NSW, where he has a radiology practice.

