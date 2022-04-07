newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Lord Howe Island residents and visitors came together to groove, move and sing along with the bands at Rockfest music festival in March. The festival was on through the week from March 19 until March 24 and three bands from Sydney, as well as a local band from the island entertained the crowd which turned out to enjoy the live entertainment. They performed at different venues through the week, including the main street, Ned's Beach and the Golf Club. It was the 10th Rockfest on the island, which became an annual event after residents gave overwhelming positive feedback to the organisers. Rockfest organiser and Big Music Australia director, David Berkman said music has the magic of being able to bring people together to make them happy. Big Music Australia is a school of music based in Crows Nest, Sydney. The bands which travelled to the island were made up of past students and music coaches from the school, as well as Mr Berkman's own band called Rockbottom. Mr Berkman has been a regular visitor to the island for over a decade and wanted to give something back to the island he has received so much enjoyment from. "I've been about three times a year for 25 years," he said. "I've had some great holidays there with my children and we fell in love with the place. "We've also made some wonderful friends. "There's something very special about Lord Howe Island and it's a fabulous community." He and others established a music program at the island school in the early years, to coincide with the running of the festival. "We wanted to get the school children involved because when we first started they didn't have a music program or music teacher. "We shipped about 15 ukuleles across to the island so we could run workshops at the school. "The children soaked it up like a sponge." Rockfest is also a major fundraising opportunity for the island's local organisations, including the Lord Howe Island Game Fishing Club. The festival was cancelled in 2020 after the island went into lockdown, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Berkman said there's a lot of work which goes into organising the event each year, which takes about six months. He said he's motivated to keep doing it due to the emotional reward he gains from the event. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/d4dc4247-bc29-4ae3-b4ca-9fa4c7ed38d4.jpg/r25_118_2014_1242_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg