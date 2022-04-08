featured, bream, mulloway, flathead, tailor, Hastings River, Port Macquarie breakwalls, Long-tail tune, Barries Bay

Wasn't it great to see a little bit of sunshine and no wind earlier in the week. But rain and onshore winds have once again dropped in for the weekend, although we might see some clearing on Sunday. In the Hastings estuary, the waters are slowly beginning to clean up in the lower reaches with the help of last week's big tides. As is usually the case during these type of conditions, the vast majority of the action has been centred on the lower reaches. A few mulloway were encountered, primarily from the north breakwall, with hard-bodied lures seeing the best response rates. Bream numbers were terrific, as they have been over recent weeks. Plenty of well-conditioned fish were taken from the breakwalls on mullet strips. With the return of a bit of clarity good results are also being seen further upstream. Flathead numbers have also been excellent in the lower reaches, with the coal wall and around Pilot Beach fishing exceptionally well. Pilchards have been a stand out success. On the crabbing front, the dirty water has also seen a spike in activity, particularly downstream of the Pacific Highway bridges. On the beaches, there has been significant sand erosion from all locations and care needs to be exercised until the sand is replenished, especially if you plan on driving on any of them. On the positive side, there are a few terrific formations remaining, which is unusual after such big seas. Bream and whiting have been around in good numbers, while there are plenty of school mulloway in front of Lake Cathie. Off the rocks, obviously the big seas limited options considerably, however we have a few reports of good tailor still being around, as well as long-tail tuna. Bonny Hills has certainly been worth prospecting for both species. When the swell was up Shelly Beach produced bream and blackfish from the lagoon and sheltered gutters. Offshore, it was amazing to see how quickly the swell backed down earlier in the week, going from around three to four metres on the weekend to almost dead calm on Tuesday. Unfortunately this did not do any favours for those working the Monday to Friday grind. Of the limited reports since, a few nice snapper are about, particularly on the closer reefs. Look for the reef fishing to really pick up over the coming weeks if conditions allow. No doubt there will plenty chasing mackerel before the season ends. Barries Bay will no doubt be a focus of many as clarity returns, but don't be afraid to head a little wider in the interim, as the fish will still be around.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/d57c6a35-2f49-4e4d-bb23-fb1211ded619.jpg/r0_240_2052_1399_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg