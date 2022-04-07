newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Long-time residents of Port Macquarie Frank and Freda Weidenbohm are celebrating their 79th wedding anniversary today (April 7). The couple were married at Wauchope Free Presbyterian Church on April 7, 1943 before starting their family together at Upper Rollands Plains. They had six children together - Dulcie, Doris (deceased), Darcy (deceased), Mervyn, Neville (deceased) and Lorraine (deceased). During their life together, Frank worked in a variety of jobs including timber cutting, dairy farming and droving. Freda boarded several primary school teachers and took on work from washing and ironing to cutting corkwood leaf. They made the move to Port Macquarie in 1965 where Frank was employed in the building industry and Freda worked as a cleaner at Port Macquarie High School, a job she held for 21 years. Freda was also a Pink Lady at Port Macquarie Base Hospital for 39 years and is a patron and a life member of the United Hospital's Auxiliary. She was also a volunteer at the Royal Far West for 11 years. During this time Frank's love of the bush saw him return to Bril Bril where he spent the remainder of his working years cutting timber again. Frank celebrated his 101st birthday in December last year and Freda is 97. They still live together in their own home, however due to Paget's disease Frank is now wheelchair bound. When asked what the secret is to staying married for 79 years, Frank said there isn't much to it. "We have fought like cats and dogs over the years, but we're still here," he said. "We're still living together." Freda said the secret to a long marriage is talking things over with each other. "It's all about give and take," she said. Frank and Freda have 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 25 great-great-grandchildren.

