Lake Cathie resident Jodie Buttsworth is facing an uphill battle as she prepares for Ironman Australia on May 1. Struggling to fit in training between work, family and a recent COVID-19 diagnosis, Mrs Buttsworth said this year's Ironman Australia will be her biggest challenge to date. Mrs Buttsworth said the postponements of the last three Ironman Australia events has also made it harder for her to commit this year. "I knew I wanted to do Ironman this year, but it was harder to commit to training because I had lost so much of my fitness, and I found it really hard to get my base fitness back," she said. "Normally I already have that base fitness so I could just continue training, but this year it was like I was starting fresh again. "Trying to find time to commit to training has also been tough. My kids are older now, they have their sporting commitments, so just trying to work it around family and work life has been very challenging." Mrs Buttsworth said she had finally found a good training routine before catching COVID-19 last week. "I was in a good routine but then COVID hit me pretty hard," she said. "I'm still not 100 percent, I haven't started training again yet, but hopefully I can get back to training on the weekend and just ease my weight at the start line and pray that I can finish this year. "I'm extremely nervous this time around, my preparation is normally a lot different to what it has been this time around, I'm normally a lot fitter and a lot more well prepared. "Knowing what's install for me on the day, I know it's going to be a big achievement for me to finish." Mrs Buttsworth has been doing Ironman for eight years, this will be her seventh one in Port Macquarie. Mrs Buttsworth said Ironman Australia is a great way to make time for herself, away from her busy schedule. "I've got four kids, so I find that it's a good way to get time to myself and really set out a challenge for myself. "I've met some wonderful people that I train with, and I think it's a great challenge for myself, it's not about anyone else, it's about what you can make happen on the day. "I love the lead up to the day, the buzz around town and also connecting with the community who are on the sidelines as you're competing." Although she has had some setbacks in the lead up to Ironman Australia this year, Mrs Buttsworth said she is ready to take on the challenge. "It's a big commitment as we swim, ride and run, so you need to commit to at least three sessions a week in each discipline, and that can end up being over 20 hours of training each week. "It was always going to be an achievement to get to the start line and now if I can finish, I think it will be my biggest Ironman achievement so far."

