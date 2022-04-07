newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Tacking Point Surf Life Saving Club president could decide who are crowned the country's best surfboat rowers at the Australian Surf Life Saving titles on the Gold Coast. As the head referee, Mick Lang knows he will be faced with some tough decisions over the next week as the best surfboat crews from around the nation vie for the number one title. And he's looking forward to it. "For someone from a country town - and a small country club - it's a pretty huge honour to be recognised that way by the surfboat fraternity," he said. "There's a fair bit of pressure, but I don't mind the pressure. "It keeps you on your toes and over the years with the boats I've got a pretty good reputation amongst the rowers. They know what I'm like and with most of the better crews I know what they're like." He feels being offered the head referee role will have long-term benefits for the Mid North Coast surf life saving community. "It's going to help our crews within our branch," Lang said. "Steve Monaghan dobbed me in, but the improvement we've seen at Wauchope-Bonny Hills and Port Macquarie and our club (Tacking Point) is going to improve again. "Then you've got the likes of South West Rocks, Kempsey-Crescent Head and Macksville-Scotts Head who are all starting to get an interest in surfboat rowing. "That's the added advantage of me being given this role - I can hopefully put surfboat rowing back on the map in our area." Lang said he was looking forward to the challenge of catering for more than 300 crews as every day was different. He will prepare and put together timetables and an order of events likely to proceed each day depending on weather and surf conditions. "You've got to cater for more than 300 crews from all over Australia, plus you've got the Masters division (on April 6), so you've got another 200 crews from all over Australia there," he said. "It's a lot of time and effort to prepare timetables and make sure the draws are done as well as looking after the welfare of all the officials more so now because of COVID." And while Sunday looms as the day where emotions could run high as the best 12 crews battle it out for the top honour, Lang will have one of the best views of the action. "That's when all the good stuff happens like protests and decisions have to be made," he said. "Bear in mind these guys and girls have had to train for six months so it all comes down to a five-minute race. "The skill required to keep a 300-kilo boat straight all the way to the beach when it's coming down an eight-foot wave is second to none." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/bc8e0829-29ca-43ea-8a09-197b5e8ed447.jpg/r0_418_3000_2113_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg