The 2022 Duck Race is set to go off with a quack when the charity event kicks off on Sunday, April 17. The Duck Race is organised by the Port Macquarie Lions and raises funds for local organisations, while entertaining the crowd as they watch the spectacle. Funds raised from the Duck Race will go to Marine Rescue and Hastings Education Fund. The event is on from 9am at Kooloonbung Creek in Port Macquarie and 2500 ducks will be released into the water at about 10am. The Business Houses Race has been put on hold, in light of the challenges which businesses have faced over the past couple of years. However, the Public Duck Race will go ahead. The race will be on the western bank of Kooloonbung Creek Reserve, due to reconstruction works on the other bank. The 2500 caged rubber ducks will be lifted by crane above the creek, before being dropped into the water where they will float to the finish line. People can purchase a duck at the event. One ticket is $5 or people can purchase three for $10. Each ticket number corresponds to a duck in the race, so there are 2500 chances to win the first prize of $600.

