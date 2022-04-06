newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Our local photographers have been busy capturing the weather which recently impacted our region. Port Macquarie recorded its third wettest March since weather records started in 1840. The Port Macquarie News encourages locals and visitors to send through the photos you capture so we can feature them in our online and print gallery. It's your chance to showcase all the Mid-North Coast has to offer. If you have a photo to share from the Mid-North Coast, send them to portnews@austcommunitymedia.com.au, camdencourier@austcommunitymedia.com.au or macleayargus@austcommunitymedia.com.au. You can also message us via one of our Facebook pages - Port News, Macleay Argus or Camden Haven Courier.

