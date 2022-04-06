featured,

The Y NSW will take over management of four public swimming pools owned by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council (PMHC) from April 25. PMHC made the decision in confidential during the March 7 extraordinary council meeting. This comes after council launched a fresh management tender process last year when the difficult joint decision between PMHC and BlueFit was made to terminate the agreement for the management of the pools in Port Macquarie, Laurieton, Wauchope and Kendall. BlueFit has been managing the pools since 2019. But the economic impacts of COVID-19, and the ramifications on the leisure and aquatic industry, resulted in council and BlueFit mutually agreeing to part ways from their agreement. Council re-advertised for tenders at the end of 2021 with a view to awarding a new contract in March 2022. Following the tender process, council has agreed to accept the tender from Y NSW for $4,275,659 for the operation and management of the four pools. PMHC group manager community Lucilla Marshall said Y NSW was the ideal fit to take the management of council's aquatic centres forward. "Following a highly competitive tender process, council is pleased to be able to welcome Y NSW on board as the new manager of our four aquatic centres at Port Macquarie, Wauchope, Laurieton and Kendall," she said. "With a proven track record of managing aquatic and leisure centres on the Mid North Coast, Y NSW will play an integral role in furthering the development of our community which is well regarded as having a strong leisure and aquatic-based lifestyle." Y NSW will commence operations of the four pools on April 25, allowing a smooth transition that will see no material impact for existing BlueFit members and staff. "We look forward to welcoming the Y team and say thank you to BlueFit for their two years of service to Council and the community," Ms Marshall said. CEO at the Y NSW, Susannah Le Bron, said the organisation was thrilled to have been selected as Port Macquarie-Hastings' new aquatic partner. "The Y is an organisation with over 150 years of history in delivering integrated community wellbeing, health and aquatic programming across the state," Ms Le Bron said. The Y NSW has active partnerships in more than 10 Local Government Areas across the state. They will partner with PMHC to manage Port Macquarie Olympic Pool, Wauchope Memorial Olympic Pool, Kendall Community Pool and Laurieton Swimming Pool. "We are overjoyed to be working with the Port Macquarie-Hastings community - not only is this an incredibly beautiful part of New South Wales, but we know how much fun and safety in the water matters to this region where time at the beach and in the pool is at the heart of life and leisure," Ms Le Bron said. Port Macquarie Olympic Pool and Wauchope Memorial Olympic Pool will operate from 1pm to 5pm on Anzac Day (April 25). Regular opening hours will apply for the rest of the year. Kendall Community Pool and Laurieton Swimming Pool will close for the winter season on April 24 and will reopen in spring. Working in collaboration with BlueFit, who have delivered services for the community for the past two years, the Y NSW will retain the familiar faces of the current team at each centre and hopes to retain existing teams across all services and programs. "We are looking forward to delivering our signature high level of service to the Port Macquarie-Hastings community," said Brooke Atkins, Executive Leader at the Y NSW. "We're really looking forward to bringing our Learn to Swim and recreational swimming programs to the region." The Y NSW will be introducing programs for people of all ages, people living with a disability, and for people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. The Y is a not-for-profit organisation and currently manages 27 recreation centres throughout NSW and the ACT, including facilities in the neighbouring local government regions of the MidCoast and Bellingen Shire. The Y NSW will manage the four pools for an initial term of five years, with the option of an extension period of two years to be exercised at the sole discretion of council.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/4143816b-836a-4fed-b898-13439238514a.jpg/r77_0_1189_628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg