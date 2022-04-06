newsletters, editors-pick-list, Lake Cathie Community Centre, library kiosk, Lake Cathie, Angie Hazelton-Kelly, books, Sandra Tobin

Access to library books at Lake Cathie just got easier thanks to a new kiosk. A library card is all you need to borrow books from the library kiosk at the Lake Cathie Community Centre in Mullaway Road. Port Macquarie Hastings Library Service's kiosk, which operates on a self-serve model, provides a convenient way to access library books at Lake Cathie. Marketing and outreach librarian Angie Hazelton-Kelly said Lake Cathie was chosen as the library kiosk location due to the area's growth. The kiosk is stocked with about 300 books from novels to children's books. Lake Cathie resident Sandra Tobin familiarised herself with the library kiosk before using it for the first time on Tuesday [April 5]. "It is such a great idea," she said about the library kiosk. Mrs Tobin said the library kiosk was a fabulous service and would be handy to use in between the library van's fortnightly visits to Lake Cathie. "It is a bonus, because we have a lot of older people, and they can usually manage to get here [to the community centre]," she said. The library kiosk is the first of its kind in the area. Library members can access the self-serve library kiosk when the Lake Cathie Community Hub is open between 8.30am to 3pm Monday to Thursday and at other times when the Lake Cathie Community Centre is in use. The library van will continue to visit the Lake Cathie Community Centre every second Thursday between 10am and noon, including April 14 and 28, and Sovereign Hills, opposite the entrance to Sovereign Place, every second Wednesday (April 13 and 27) between 10am and noon.

