Leslie Williams appointed chair of newly formed Parliamentary Friends of CWA

On the eve of the Country Women's Association (CWA) 100th birthday celebrations, NSW MPs have come together to launch the Parliamentary Friends of the CWA with Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams being appointed as the inaugural Chair. "The CWA plays such an important role in our community and I'm excited that we now have a Parliamentary Friends of CWA to strengthen the ties between Members of Parliament and CWA members," Mrs Williams said. "I'm looking forward to working closely with my fellow MPs on avenues to assist the CWA wherever we can." The CWA are a formidable institution that have laid a foundation of Honour to God, Loyalty to Throne, Service to the Country, Through Country Women, For Country Women, By Country Women, to enrich the lives of their communities for nearing a century. "In the Port Macquarie electorate, we have five CWA branches: Port Macquarie, Harrington, Hastings, Kendall, and Bonny Hills," Mrs Williams said. "I am a proud member of the Kendall Branch and to be a part of this organisation that is about to mark its centenary is testament to the hard work and dedication of the thousands of women who have gone before us. "A dynasty of tradition, service and advocacy in our community, I sincerely thank our influential and prominent women from past to present who have established and maintained a dominant brand that is arguably the leading women's organisation in New South Wales." CWA NSW CEO, Danica Leys said: "The formation of the Parliamentary Friends of CWA of NSW is a wonderful initiative and even more special in that it has occurred during the Associations 100th year. "We've always relied on having strong relationships with elected representatives to further the work we do for our members and we are very grateful that those relationships continue today with members of Parliament from almost every political party and background. "We look forward to working with the Parliamentary Friends group throughout 2022 and well into the future," Ms Leys said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/1b306693-f386-422f-9e68-49b1a62b9753.png/r0_77_960_619_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg