Founder of DeadlyScience, proud Kamilaroi man and Port Macquarie local Corey Tutt, is revving up for an exciting weekend following the announcement his nonprofit organisation's logo will feature on two cars at the Australian Grand Prix. DeadlyScience is the first organisation to be chosen as part of the Sponsor X initiative led by McLaren Racing sponsor Smartsheet. The initiative will see the DeadlyScience logo replacing Smartsheet's logo on the McLaren MCL36 race cars driven by Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend (April 8 to 10). Mr Tutt said having the DeadlyScience logo appear on such a large-scale is exciting. "To be on a global brand like McLaren Racing is a very good microphone to share the stories of remote communities and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander kids around Australia," he said. "For me it means the world because I worked two jobs before starting DeadlyScience. "There's been a lot of blood, sweat and tears that went into DeadlyScience and to see the logo on the side of the cars that so many people are going to see and get behind is indescribable. "I actually get quite emotional about it." DeadlyScience is a nonprofit that provides remote Australian communities with STEM resources and mentoring. It was started after Mr Tutt discovered that some schools were completely under-resourced, and that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children were discouraged from pursuing STEM because of this. DeadlyScience has since shipped over 20,000 books and STEM resources to over 100 communities across Australia. In addition to the logo visibility on McLaren's cars and spotlight posts on social media, DeadlyScience will also receive perpetual Smartsheet software licences, consultant hours, and training at no cost to improve teamwork and collaboration so their work can be even more world changing. CEO of McLaren Racing Zak Brown said the initiative is visionary. "Smartsheet has revolutionised how we do business, and now they are doing the same with how they are activating their sponsorship; its leading edge for Formula 1," he said. "McLaren is proud of the work DeadlyScience is doing to inspire a new generation of scientists. Sponsor X is a bold way of pursuing progress - an idea that resonates with everyone at McLaren." CEO of Smartsheet Mark Mader said Sponsor X was introduced to help promote organisations that are making a difference. "Driving meaningful change requires serious commitment, bold action and a platform that anyone can use to make a difference. That's why we launched Sponsor X," he said. "At Smartsheet, we believe in helping create a world where anyone can thrive. Pursuing social progress anchors us in a greater purpose. We are so impressed by the work Corey and DeadlyScience are doing with children all over Australia. They are a remarkable representation of the impact we hope to make when we use our voice and resources to amplify changemakers around the world." The Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix 2022 will be held in Melbourne from April 8 to 10. Mr Tutt has been invited to attend the event. "This sort of thing can help me do more. I nearly fell off my chair when I found out they wanted to have our logo on the cars. Companies pay millions of dollars for this and for them to give it to me is just huge," he said. "Maybe this is the thing that will make sure that every school in Australia has a microscope. We could do so much with this recognition." To learn more about DeadlyScience and make a donation, visit deadlyscience.org.au. Learn more about Smartsheet's commitment to building a platform for change here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

