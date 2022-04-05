news, latest-news, Bonny Hills, shared pathway, Dr David Gillespie, Ocean Drive, Peta Pinson, Bonny Hills Progress Association

Safety is set to be improved with a new shared pathway along a stretch of Ocean Drive at Bonny Hills. Federal funding of $1.87 million, allocated from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program grant, will deliver the project. The shared pathway will be built along the eastern side of Ocean Drive at Bonny Hills, between Graham and Rodley streets. The plans include a pedestrian shelter. Bonny Hills Progress Association president Roger Barlow said the project would provide a safe pathway link. He said the shared pathway would make an amazing difference as Ocean Drive was getting incredibly busy. Lyne MP Dr David Gillespie and mayor Peta Pinson spoke about the shared pathway when they met with residents on Monday [April 4]. Dr Gillespie said the shared pathway, an overdue piece of infrastructure, was important for safety and convenience. He said the pathway would be used by pedestrians, people with mobility scooters, parents with prams, kids with bicycles and people walking their dogs. Dr Gillespie said $1.87 million out of the "wonderful fountain" of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program round three would deliver the project. The program supports councils across the country to deliver priority road and community infrastructure projects. Mayor Peta Pinson said the pathway would get pedestrians off the road as people loved to walk to the beach. "When you live this close to the coastline, you want to walk down to it," she said. Cr Pinson said she was thankful for the $1.87 million injection into the community. She spoke about the elected council's focus on infrastructure delivery. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

