Twelve members from Marine Rescue Port Macquarie are having the experience of a lifetime as they travel from Sydney to Port Macquarie aboard the tall ship, Soren Larsen. The crew set sail from Sydney on Saturday (April 2) and will arrive at Lady Nelson Wharf in Port Macquarie on Tuesday (April 5) at 11am. The crew will stay on the wharf for 24 hours before sailing to Brisbane. Marine Rescue Port Macquarie unit commander Greg Davies said the experience is about seamanship and teamwork. "It's a great training exercise for them," he said. "It's just a good experience for them to be able to build their seamanship and camaraderie. "It's important for them to take in every opportunity they can to learn about boats, how it is at sea and all the responsibilities to maintain a vessel over a long period of time. "For example, when we do search and rescues, we could be out there for 12 to 13 hours, so this experience helps build that camaraderie and also teaches them how to work together in close quarters for long periods of time." The Soren Larsen was one of the last cargo carrying sailing ships, built in 1949 by Danish ship building family Soren Larsen and Sons in Northern Denmark. Mr Davies said it has been a new and important experience for the crew as they haul in the sails and rely on the wind in their travels. "The journey has been really important for the crew," he said. "They have been doing everything, they've been looking after the rigging, cooking meals for everyone, washing up, keeping the boat clean, navigating the waters and sailing the vessel itself. "They haven't been to shore since they left Sydney, and they won't be stopping tonight either, they will keep coming though until they get here tomorrow morning." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

