On Tuesday, I was given the great honour of welcoming our newest Australian Citizens. It was fantastic to see the return of in-person Citizenship ceremonies following recent restrictions on face-to-face events due to the government's COVID Public Health Orders. Tuesday's three ceremonies, which took place inside the council chambers, saw 63 people, from 24 separate countries, become citizens of Australia. Witnessing the joy radiating from the faces of all the men, women and children who have made the decision to call our great region home - was heartwarming. The sense of pride I receive from conducting these ceremonies, particularly after such a difficult and challenging two years of our lives, is very satisfying. Many people have waited a long time for this moment. For them, it is so much more than just a citizenship certificate - it is a gateway to a new life, and a new start. And what better place to call home than the Port Macquarie-Hastings. We are so fortunate as Australians to enjoy such wonderful freedoms, and live in a country that offers such diplomatic and democratic processes. I am so glad that our new citizens will now be able to enjoy these same great opportunities. I wish all our new citizens the very best, and look forward to seeing them enjoying their time out in the community, soon.

