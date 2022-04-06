news, latest-news, make a difference, rising cost of living, charity, club north haven

Make a Difference Port Macquarie has recently seen an increase in demand as the high cost of living continues to impact the Port Macquarie-Hastings and Camden Haven community. The not-for-profit charity organisation currently operates a mobile food van based in Port Macquarie and delivers supplies to Wauchope and Laurieton. They now have four shifts a week where they offer a free food service to vulnerable members of the community. Make a Difference founder Erin Denham said the demand for their service has increased recently. "The demand on our charity and our service has increased dramatically over the last 12 months, it's been quite hard actually," she said. "I think there's definitely been an increase in demand for all these sorts of services, from Taree to Kempsey." Mrs Denham said the increase in demand is due to the lack of affordability and availability of houses. "It's a combination of a few things, it's the increase in rent and it's also the shortage of properties available," she said. "It's also the natural disasters that have displaced people from their homes, those are the big common factors we are seeing. "A lot of people only live paycheck to paycheck, so it only takes one of these instances to occur for them to face homelessness pretty quickly." After helping with flood recovery in the Camden Haven region last year, Mrs Denham said they began to see a greater need in the community for their service. The not-for-profit charity started providing free meals to people in need at Club North Haven at the beginning of 2022. "We had a lot to do with flood recovery there, and it became very obvious to us that we needed to further our reach with our food service," she said. "At the time we only had the shift at Kooloonbung Creek, so we reached out to Club North Haven and our shifts took off from there." "It's been going really well, it takes a little while to establish these shifts and for people to understand who we are, what we have to offer and to trust the service, but we are definitely seeing the need to continue our shifts there. "We have over 40 volunteers who help out, and we wouldn't be able do it without the support of our volunteers, we are always on the lookout for more volunteers too." Make a Difference relies on donations from the community and is operated solely by volunteers. To find out more or volunteer go to madpmq.com.au

