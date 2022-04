news, latest-news,

The clouds dispersed and the sun came out as netballers returned to the court at Macquarie Park on April 2. Last week's big wet ensured no matches were played in the Hastings Valley Netball Association competition seven days ago. Port Combined, Wauchope, Camden Haven, Saints Netball Club and Panthers were all in action at midday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/07d66ca9-306f-4c6b-82fb-386d9859ee2a.JPG/r0_21_2160_1241_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg