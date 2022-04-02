news, latest-news,

A Port Macquarie Basketball Association trainee coach is focused on improving young girls' skills in the hope more of them can take up the sport. Caitlin Rake ran her first I am a Girl session in Port Macquarie on Saturday where she not only taught the girls more skills, but fine-tuned her own. "It's a great opportunity for me. I'm learning a lot and I'm not just improving their skills, but my own and the girls also teach me patience," she said. "It helps me by teaching them because when you teach you learn." The 21-year-old said the opportunity to become a coach happened out of the blue. She hadn't harboured any ambitions of holding a clipboard since she shot her first basket at seven years of age. "Coaching just sort of happened. I saw an advertisement for a traineeship and I thought I'd apply for it and then I got it," she said. "We try and make all the girls have fun and we try and teach them habits to get out of so when they're playing their games they're having fun and not being too competitive." Saturday's session was Ms Rake's first, but the third of a 10-week program. PMBA board member Deb Burghardt said last year the program aimed to create a platform to encourage females of all ages to play, referee, coach, officiate and administrate basketball. The program is a pathway in developing female role models. "We have young Australian girls playing for the Opals who are 18 and 19 years of age so we want these girls to aspire to that sort of thing and to want to be the best they can be," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/95e11ad7-12de-47fb-be88-49ba739c1aa0.JPG/r630_171_2625_1298_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg