People wanting to dig deep for flood victims are being encouraged to use official donation channels to ensure flood-affected communities receive support, without overwhelming on-the-ground service providers. To date some 54,000 critical items, valued at $620,000, have been donated and distributed to flood-affected communities through online donation hub GIVIT since the start of March. It's so heart-warming to see this outpouring of support from so many people across our state. The NSW government's arrangement with GIVIT allows councils, local charities and community groups to tell us exactly what they need. GIVIT then works to meet these needs through an online warehouse or by purchasing requested items locally using donations. The NSW government will continue to support flood-affected communities, particularly in the Northern Rivers region for as long as it takes to recover from this ongoing flood event. Other organisations providing assistance in the flood recovery effort include Good360, St Vincent de Paul, the Salvation Army, Lifeline, Foodbank, Red Cross and Lismore City Council via the Lismore Flood Appeal. To donate to GIVIT's storm and flood appeal, go to: givit.org.au/storms-and-flooding. The NSW government is celebrating 30 years of the Seniors Card by making it digital via the Service NSW app. The digital Seniors and Seniors Savers Cards will make life easier for seniors by taking the hassle out of everyday transactions. Seniors have already embraced the Service NSW app through programs like Dine & Discover NSW and the Digital Driver's Licence, and this digital option provides them with greater choice and flexibility. The Service NSW app is secure and convenient, and digital cards and credentials mean there is one less thing for customers to carry. For instructions on how to add a digital Seniors or Senior Savers Card to the Service NSW app visit: service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/nsw-seniors-card-program

