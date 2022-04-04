news, latest-news, Cosplay, Port Macquarie Library, Youth Week, 2022, Penny Evans, Manga Mania, art exhibition

The grand return of Cosplay at Port Macquarie Library is set to kick off Youth Week. The Sunday, April 10 event will include a Cosplay parade, launch of the Manga Mania Art Exhibition, tabletop and virtual reality gaming, parkour workshop, super hero acrobatics show, face painting, crafts, cartooning and a sausage sizzle. The celebration will run from midday to 4pm. Children's and youth services librarian Penny Evans described Cosplay as a celebration of all things pop culture. "One of the things I am most looking forward to is being able to come together and celebrate after some tough years," she said. Ms Evans said the event was an opportunity to be colourful and encourage creativity and expression, especially in our young people. The parkour workshop will build the physical skills for parkour, which involves efficient movement around obstacles. Bookings are essential for the workshop, which is suitable for Year 12 students and up. Dress as your favourite pop culture character for the Cosplay parade with prizes up for grabs. A judging panel will decide the winners. Businesses have donated prizes with a combined value of more than $1000. Artists have until Thursday, April 7 to enter the the Manga Mania Art Exhibition. The exhibition of manga artworks will launch at the Cosplay event. Entrants are asked to leave their artworks, with their name, age and phone number on the back, at Port Macquarie or Laurieton library by the April 7 deadline. Residents can vote for their favourite artworks. All entrants will receive a certificate and prize winners will be announced in early May. The works will be on display at Port Macquarie Library from April 10 to 14, Laurieton Library from April 19 to 23 and Wauchope Library from April 26 to 30. Go to the library website to find more information and pre-register for the Cosplay parade and parkour workshop.

