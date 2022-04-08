Big Koala to be tourist drawcard and promote conservation

newsletters, editors-pick-list, big koala, Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail, Margret Meagher, Guulabaa, Cowarra State Forest

Picture a big koala, designed to capture the imagination and spread a conservation message, set in a new nature-based tourism precinct. That vision is set to become a reality. The 2.5 metre-high Big Koala, the brainchild of Hello Koalas project director Margret Meagher, is a work in progress. Ms Meagher said the Big Koala's size was chosen to ensure the sculpture was engaging, just like its smaller counterparts on the sculpture trail. The award winning Hello Koalas public art project features 83 one metre-high koala sculptures, primarily across Greater Port Macquarie, with others at Kempsey, Taree, Newcastle and Coffs Harbour's Sealy Lookout. "Our koala sculptures engage people face to face, eyeball to eyeball, so I wanted that same sense of intimacy but with a larger structure," Ms Meagher said. Ms Meagher anticipates people will have personal responses to the Big Koala. "They will be looking at the sculpture and bring their own level of experience, particularly people who are really passionate about the environment," she said. The Big Koala will form part of Guulabaa, Place of Koala, a nature-based tourism precinct. Kathy Lyons from Forestry Corporation of NSW said they were delighted to be hosting the Big Koala at Guulabaa, Place of Koala, in Cowarra State Forest as part of the Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail. The nature-based tourism precinct will also be home to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital's wild koala breeding facility, Bunyah Local Aboriginal Land Council-run businesses which showcase the culture and heritage of the Biripi people, as well as a WildNets treetop experience. The precinct will also promote sustainability including the importance of sustainable forest management. A range of expertise has fed into the Big Koala project. A South Coast factory created a pattern from a digital file, and from the pattern, moulds were made. Industrial artist John Belfield used the moulds to create 16 fibreglass pieces and assemble them to form the Big Koala at his Johns River workshop. He said the project, which made a change from routine production work, was interesting and challenging. "It looks fantastic," Mr Belfield said about the Big Koala. Professional artist Pauline Roods, who has painted 17 Hello Koalas sculptures, has been commissioned to paint the Big Koala. Mrs Roods said the painting would enhance the natural scene and feature fauna and flora, while encompassing our local scenery. "It will also be an education tool, so when people view it, they will be able to look at aspects and be educated by what they see and it will encourage them to investigate further," Mrs Roods said. The realistic painting will feature a lot of fine detail about life in the forest including koalas. "It is humbling to think I am creating a masterwork, really, that so many people are going to be looking at and enjoying," she said. Funds raised from sales of the Port Macquarie edition of the board game, Monopoly, through the Hello Koalas Gift Shop and its online shop will help fund the Big Koala project. The Friends of The Big Koala Honour Roll will acknowledge the project supporters. Koala Conservation Australia chairperson Sue Ashton said from a tourism perspective, having a Big Koala here would be a drawcard to the region. "From a conservation perspective, the Big Koala will give people a chance to admire its artwork and reflect on how important koalas are to this region and to Australia," she said. Mrs Ashton said a Big Koala was a perfect addition to the Guulabaa tourism precinct. "As the "Place of Koala", Guulabaa will give visitors an opportunity to take time to enjoy nature and the beautiful bushland habitat," she said. "They can learn more about koalas, and become ambassadors to save this iconic species." Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said she had no doubt that the Big Koala was going to be a successful driver for tourism and the economy, and she congratulated Ms Meagher on the fantastic initiative. "My prediction is it will be an iconic landmark that surpasses the famous Big Banana and Big Prawn in popularity," Mrs Williams said. Port Macquarie Tourism Association president Janette Hyde predicts the Big Koala will be a "wonderful iconic attraction". "It's highlighting what's special about our region," she said.

