Representatives from Sailability NSW have given the thumbs up to a project under construction at McInherney Park. Sailability NSW president John Price and treasurer Paul Tayler met with Sailability Port Macquarie volunteers on Thursday [March 31] and had a look at the storage shed and amenities block taking shape at the riverside park. Mr Tayler said the storage shed would be a godsend for the Sailability Port Macquarie volunteers. The storage shed will include space to house Sailability Port Macquarie's boats, trailers and other equipment, while a modern amenities block will replace the old toilet block. Mr Tayler recognised Sailability Port Macquarie volunteer Rick Eller's efforts towards the project, as well as the support of Port Macquarie-Hastings Council and the state government. The project funding is made up of $250,000 from the state government, $120,000 from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, $100,000 from Sailability Port Macquarie and donations from the wider community. It is hoped the storage shed and amenities block will be complete in April. Bad weather and the pandemic have delayed the project. Mr Tayler also acknowledged Port City Bowling Club's support of Sailability Port Macquarie. The Port Macquarie volunteer group, which offers sailing to people of all abilities, has marked its first session on the water in two years after a break due to the pandemic. A COVID-safe plan is in place. Sailability Port Macquarie vice-president Wayne Evans said it was a joy for the volunteers to see they were able to be back out there helping people, as well as for the participants. There are 62 volunteers on the books with more volunteers expected to return as word gets out the group is back on the water. The volunteer group expects to soon take about 40 people sailing each Wednesday. The weekly sailing sessions continue until May 25. Mr Tayler said Sailability NSW was all community-based. There are branches spread throughout the state. "This feeling of community really does make it work," he said. Mr Price said they found Sailability gave independence to people with a disability. "It gives them a sense of achievement and shows anything is possible," he said. "They come back with a great smile." Sailability Port Macquarie president Bob Walsh recognised the value of the visit by the Sailability NSW representatives. "To meet with us, and to be able to come to the club and meet a major sponsor [Port City Bowling Club] of Sailability Port Macquarie is very important, and get an understanding of regional relationships which are critical to us," Mr Walsh said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/b0928076-feb5-4f65-b5aa-8774c8e2cbd2.JPG/r0_700_3862_2882_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg