Local students will buckle up on every dedicated school bus across the Port Macquarie-Hastings. the initiative is through the NSW Government's Rural and Regional Bus Seatbelt Program delivering seatbelts on 96 school buses. Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the program is delivering real outcomes for regional communities by making sure students can travel safely to and from school. "Student safety is our top priority and with the completion of this $237 million program school students will now buckle up on their way to school," Mrs Williams said. "This program is about saving lives and we know that there is a higher degree of risk attached to school bus travel in rural and regional areas with buses frequently travelling and stopping on unsealed roads and roads outside urban areas. "From 2016 to 2020 35 per cent of all bus passengers injured in crashes were children aged five to 16 years and one in four bus passengers injured were on a school bus. "Many of the roads school buses travel have a speed limit of 80 km/h and above and it is crucial that we do not compromise the safety of our students as they travel to and from school," Mrs Williams said. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the NSW Government had completed the NSW Rural and Regional Bus Seatbelt Program two years ahead of schedule. "More than 200,000 students will be able to wear a seatbelt on school buses delivering a welcome boost in bus safety for school children right across regional NSW. "Regional school buses frequently have to travel on unsealed roads and on roads outside urban areas." Motorists are reminded to slow down to 40km/h when bus lights flash because this means a bus is picking up or dropping off children and that they may be about to cross the road. The NSW Rural and Regional Bus Seatbelt Program delivered: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

