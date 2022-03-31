news, latest-news,

Hastings River District Cricket Association president Craig Lobegeier has labelled Beechwood Cricket Club the success story of the year following a waterlogged 2021-2022 cricket season. Wet weather has forced all first, second, third and fourth grade grand finals have been abandoned altogether after they were originally rescheduled from last weekend to this weekend. It's the fourth time in five years a cricket grand final hasn't been played, but Lobegeier said it hadn't been a totally wasted summer of cricket. "Beechwood is our success story this year winning second, third and fourth grade in a fantastic effort and they tell me they'll be in first grade next year," he said. "Even though we've missed a lot of games this season, it's still been pretty competitive and I'm particularly impressed with Beechwood and the progress they've made towards being a very strong and well-run club. "Jak Dobbyns and Cameron Thomas have led the way out there." But Beechwood won't be able to back up their regular season success with possible grand final victories. "If you're a cricket tragic and very competitive like I am, it's awful. It guts you really and it's not very pleasant but it is what it is," Lobegeier said. "Mother Nature is just not responding to our requests, mate." The 2022/2023 HRDCA season is set to start in October.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/08facb6f-bd87-487b-8627-e6113adfb38e.jpg/r3_342_1238_1040_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg