Jets A-League women's star signs with Mid Coast

MID Coast could have a second Newcastle Jets A-League Women player in their ranks for the April 10 clash against Adamstown in Newcastle. Coach Mick Grass said centre back Hannah Brewer signed on this week and he hopes she will be available for Sunday week's game. If so she'll join fellow Jets goal keeper Claire Coelho in Mid Coast's squad. Coelho, who hails from Port Macquarie, has been cleared to start playing with the Middies on April 10. "Getting players of their calibre is a massive boost for us,'' Grass said. Mid Coast are due to play fellow strugglers New Lambton on Sunday at the Taree Zone Field. However, Grass said yesterday that there's 'zero chance' of the match going on due to the torrential rain. He added the match won't be transferred to a ground in Newcastle. "We'll postpone it. There's a couple of spare weekends we can use or we can play as a double header,'' he explained. The Middies are 0/2 this season, losing 4-0 to Maitland in the opening game at Taree following by a 6-0 drubbing by Warners Bay at Warners Bay last weekend. Grass said the expected weekend off will give the players a chance to regroup.

