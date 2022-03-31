newsletters, editors-pick-list, nurse rally port macquarie, port macquarie base hospital, nurse strike NSW

Port Macquarie nurses walked off the job on Thursday, March 31, as part of an industrial action across the state in support of their demand to boost workforce numbers and secure better pay. Thursday's strike comes a month after the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) voted in favour of historic statewide action, which subsequently saw demonstrations at 150 public hospitals. Over 100 nurses attended the rally at Town Green on March 31, before walking up Horton Street to bring awareness to the pressures placed on staff at public hospitals. President of the NSWNMA Port Macquarie Base Hospital branch Mark Brennan said the rally and strike was to advocate for safe patient care in NSW hospitals. "It's all about patient safety. We are fighting the government for ratios, and I know we keep harping on this but this is what we need to provide safe patient care," he said. "This has gone on for way too long. "The people of NSW deserve nurses to be able to give them safe patient care." The 24 hour strike started at 7am on Thursday morning and will continue until 7am on Friday, April 1. Mr Brennan said the union gave Port Macquarie Base Hospital and the Mid North Coast Local Health District just over two weeks' notice that they would be going on strike. "In our plan that we put forward to Port Macquarie Base Hospital we said there will be life-preserving care provided by nurses at the hospital during the strike," he said. "We don't want to inconvenience anyone, but people need to realise that this strike is about your own care within the hospital system in Port Macquarie and NSW." Mr Brennan said he was pleased with the number of people who attended the rally. "We're here in strong numbers to let the government know how disgusted we are in their treatment of the people of NSW," he said. Nurses are seeking a nurse-to-patient ratio of one-to-four, and a pay increase above the 2.5 per cent prescribed by the government. NSWNMA general secretary Brett Holmes told AAP no offer from the government has been extended to the union since meeting with Premier Dominic Perrottet, who has been on paternity leave since February. The premier said following last month's strike he hoped "we can provide a resolution" but noted the the issues are complex. He said Health Minister Brad Hazzard was in "constant dialogue" with the unions. Mr Brennan said further action will be taken by the union if the issue isn't fixed. "We will keep striking. We will strike for 72 hours if we have to," he said.

