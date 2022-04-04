newsletters, editors-pick-list, Endeavour Mental Health Recovery Clubhouse, Rob Moorehead, COVID, Social Sector Support Fund, NSW government, Leslie Williams

Local not-for-profits will benefit from a $700,000 funding boost to ease financial pressure and help them recover from impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding is through the state government's Social Sector Support Fund which is targeted at eligible charities and not-for-profits when COVID-19 has led to either increased demand for services, reduced revenue or disrupted staffing. Endeavour Mental Health Recovery Clubhouse is receiving $85,000 through the fund. Endeavour Mental Health Recovery Clubhouse CEO Rob Moorehead said it had certainly been trying times during the pandemic but Endeavour had been able to continue operating, while following all health orders. He said the funding would help increase staffing as Endeavour Mental Health Recovery Clubhouse was getting busier and busier. The Hastings River Drive clubhouse, with its community based program, assists people with a lived experience of mental illness to increase social inclusiveness and participation in society. Mr Moorehead thanked the state government for the funding. Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said the state government's Social Sector Support Fund was providing organisations with grants of between $10,000 and $200,000. "The social services sector has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to support people doing it tough and this funding will provide our frontline organisations with a hand-up," Mrs Williams said. The grants support organisations, which did not receive JobSaver or JobSaver Not-For-Profit, and are working across child and family services, domestic violence, homelessness, health, disability and animal welfare sectors. Organisations receiving funding include Endeavour Mental Health Recovery Clubhouse - $85,000; Aces Incorporated - $100,000; St Agnes' Care & Lifestyle - $200,000; Linked Community Services Limited - $20,000; Liberty Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services - $150,000; Mid Coast Connect - $85,000; Mid Coast Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Inc - $50,000; and Midcoast Dog Rescue - $10,000. More than 400 organisations across NSW are receiving funding through the Social Sector Support Fund. "These organisations are delivering critical frontline services and support to vulnerable people and this program will ease financial pressure and help them recover after what's been an incredibly challenging 18 months," Mrs Williams said.

