The Wauchope Community Arts Council will host a much-anticipated live music gig featuring two of Australia's most extraordinary musical talents on Saturday, April 9. Emily Lubitz, who has been on the Wauchope Arts team's "wish list" for many years, will finally make her Wauchope Arts hall debut. She is best known for her work with Tinpan Orange, the critically acclaimed indie-folk band she fronted for more than a decade. Described as "ethereal and mesmerising", this time she'll play with a trio of women from the Byron Shire, as they share their darkly romantic original songs and other select favourites. Opening the show will be Andrea Kirwin and Claire Evelynn, who agreed to call in on their way to the National Folk Festival in Canberra. Wauchope Arts program director Krissa Wilkinson is particularly pleased to be presenting two such extraordinary talents on the one bill. "A few of us have seen Emily and Tinpan Orange at Woodford and other festivals, and we were mesmerised," she said. "Likewise Andrea Kirwin is an amazing vocalist and songwriter, so to have two such incredible musicians appearing on the same night is just amazing. "Both are the kind of musicians you should definitely see live at least once in your lifetime, given half a chance." Tickets to the April 9 show are on sale through the TryBooking ticketing platform and are expected to sell quickly. "Hosting musicians of this calibre, with COVID-safe audience limits still in place, is only possible when additional funding is in place to supplement the door takings, in this case grant funding through Live Music Australia," Ms Wilkinson said. More details are available at the Wauchope Arts website or its social media pages.

