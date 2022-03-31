news, latest-news,

Roadways along rivers including Settlement Point and The Boulevarde in Dunbogan are experiencing flooding and road closures this morning (Thursday, March 31). The Hastings River reached near the moderate flood peak at Settlement Point on the high tide at 9am. Minor flooding is occurring at Wauchope and along the Camden Haven River at Dunbogan. "We are out and about this morning doing as many jobs as possible. Council is out putting road closed signs out. Not too much longer and tides will be going out. Thank you for your patience and understanding," a post to the Camden Haven SES Facebook page states. The NSW SES Port Macquarie unit were called to two rescues last night as a result of people driving through floodwaters. "Police were able to assist with the first rescue. We were then called to a second rescue which resulted in a gentleman clinging to a tree," NSW SES Port Macquarie unit commander Michael Ward said. "These rescues were out at King Creek on the way to Wauchope." Fire and Rescue crews, police and NSW Ambulance paramedics also attended the rescues. "The second rescue did require us to get our boat and wade through floodwater to reach the man," Mr Ward said. "The water was up to my neck. We were able to rescue him and return him to safety. "We've had a steady stream of jobs over the past few days. I think for our unit we're now at over 100 jobs." The SES are encouraging residents to be mindful of floodwater and river rises over the coming hours as water levels start to fall after reaching high tide. "Settlement Point ferry and Hibbard ferry are both offline at the moment and will be expected to be out of action for the next couple of hours," Mr Ward said. "We are expecting the river levels to drop after high tide and for flooding across roads to go down as a result. "We are still reminding people to never drive, walk or ride through floodwater and to adhere to road closures." For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/771a491a-5247-4522-977a-eaaa5cabfd74.jpg/r3_0_959_540_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg