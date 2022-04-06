news, latest-news,

Bookings and enquiries at a Port Macquarie all-weather outdoor sporting facility have gone through the roof in recent weeks as the region's sporting clubs and teams look for somewhere to train. With all fields intermittently closed by council due to the wet weather, all codes have had to think outside the box for training arrangements. Unfortunately, the Port Macquarie-Hastings Hockey Association has secured the Hockey Place facility for their own teams to train at until September. It means the other codes have missed out on countless training sessions with their seasons all set to kick-off in the next three weeks. But hockey association president Simon Thresher believes it is an important conversation starter on how to future-proof sport in the Hastings region. "The last two or three months in particular we've seen a huge increase in requests from a variety of sports. The bookings have gone through the roof," Thresher said. "We've had touch footy, futsal, rugby union and Aussie rules as well as the schools all wanting to use the facility to do all their different bits and pieces." The last three years have seen both summer and winter seasons dramatically weather-affected and Thresher says any future discussions will require a collaborative approach from all clubs and codes. "It's a whole sport approach that's needed. It's not specific to one sport," he said. "I think it's vital that when these sorts of facilities go in, there is a liberal approach to generate that additional income. "That takes the burden off the public first so people aren't knocking on council's door asking for money. If you have that multi-user approach at least there is that diversity of income to top up the cost and create a sinking fund. "Then you've got some funding to at least go to a bank or to go to council and ask them to match it on a dollar-for-dollar basis." But Thresher said all codes needed to be on the same page. "In an ideal world it would be great if we could get all the sports at a round table to have this discussion to work out what is needed across the LGA," he said. "I know council are doing fantastic work with the Rainbow Beach and Thrumster sports fields and the ones out at Wauchope, but they're sport-specific." Port Macquarie Magpies AFL president Michael Rolff threw his support behind opening discussions with other codes regarding all-weather alternatives. "We definitely need something," he said. "If you don't have the discussion then nothing changes and we definitely want something sustainable into the future. We're looking at all sorts of options." Rolff said the Magpies had lost five weeks' worth of pre-season training due to the unavailability of alternative wet weather options. The COVID situation also hadn't helped. "You can't really have 40 people all training together indoors either ... that's just not safe," he said. Port Macquarie Sharks president Zac Newcombe said his club had barely touched a football during their pre-season training. He supported the option of discussing the construction of alternate venues for wet weather into the future to benefit the sporting community. "It starts with us all getting together and putting a proposal together to the council and finding an area to benefit our clubs and future-proofing sport in the region," he said. "I've been here five years coming from the country up to Port and we'd get the rain but we don't cop it as much as here has in the last three to five years."

