The official word from the State Emergency Service is if you have any concerns about your property flooding, go and get your sandbags. Parts of the Port Macquarie-Hastings region have already been inundated by flood water and can expect to be again in the next 24 hours. But how much remains to be seen with NSW SES Port Macquarie unit commander Michael Ward urging the community to hope for the best, but also prepare for the worst. "We're actively monitoring (the weather situation), but if you're concerned, get some sandbags and sandbag your property now," he said. "When we get further information we'll push it out but that will be when it's based on actual rainfall totals rather than predictions." Mr Ward said the official word is that further minor flooding will occur on the Hastings River at Wauchope and Port Macquarie - most likely on the next high tide. "I'd expect we'll be at similar levels (to this morning) tomorrow morning, but that's dependent on what happens with this rain," he said. "Our catchments are completely saturated so when it starts raining, it goes straight into the rivers and starts coming down. "If it falls at a favourable time for us, it comes down the river on the low tide and we don't see a low tide, but it stays within the bank. "If it coincides with a high tide then we've potentially got problems. Get your sandbags now because by the time you need them it's too late." The Big Oyster Seafood and Cafe owner Deb Egan dodged a bullet despite her Hastings River Drive business being inundated early on March 30. Luckily, the water started to recede just after 10am to the point where she is confident they will be able to reopen tomorrow (March 31). But they're still a little nervous. "We only took over in the middle of January so we weren't around for the floods last year, but due to the markings on the wall I wouldn't like to go through something like that," she said. "We just need Mother Nature to be kind more than anything else." Ms Egan admitted the level of high tide caught them a little unaware when it started to swallow up the walkway from the road. "It was probably knee-deep this morning when we were walking in and it was halfway across Hastings River Drive, but it is what it is when you've got a beautiful spot on the river," she said. "We got a little bit of water in the low parts of the building, but it's starting to recede now which is great. "With all the rain from up river and the high tide that came this morning, it caught us a little bit unaware, but we'll be ready for tomorrow. "It's unfortunate, but the people up north are a lot worse off than us."

