The price hike of everyday items has had a direct impact on households across the country, but it has also dealt a further challenge to the hospitality sector. Prices of food items and cooking supplies have risen in price, putting a strain on Port Macquarie's hospitality businesses. Owner of The Chip Shop by Char Bar, Stefan Hostettler, said dealing with the price hike has been challenging. "We have seen a 30 per cent increase in the price of cooking oil. Being a takeaway shop, that's a huge percentage increase and it has had a massive impact on our business," he said. "My butcher has also told me that beef is now more expensive than lamb. "Cooking oil is part of almost all of the cooking we do and then beef and chicken is the biggest meat protein source that we buy, it's certainly significant." Mr Hostettler said the businesses is covering the price rises to help customers as much as they can. "Currently we have just absorbed the extra costs," he said. "I can't imagine following the oil trend and bumping up prices to cover it. "It wouldn't go down well with customers. Particularly in a competitive market where if your competitors aren't putting their prices up and you do, it can mean losing customers." The hospitality sector has dealt with a number of challenges over the past few years in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region due to floods, fires and the pandemic. Mr Hostettler said price rises are another challenge they have to now face. "The reality is that it doesn't look like it's about to change and the industry will have to adapt for businesses to survive across the board. "These price rises aren't about to just drop in a matter of weeks or months. I think it might be with us for some time. "I think this is just another challenge that we will have to overcome and I feel like we're all rather battle hardened at the moment, but it is what it is." Although the past couple of years have posed some difficult challenges, Mr Hostettler said they're grateful to still be in business. "After the last couple of years, the hospitality industry has been rather overwhelming so the fact that we can still trade when a lot of other businesses haven't been as fortunate is pretty lucky for us."

