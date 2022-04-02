newsletters, editors-pick-list, Landcare Community Nursery, igloo, Energy Forever, Estelle Gough, Port Macquarie Landcare, Angela Frimberger

A new igloo in Port Macquarie's industrial area will provide optimal growing conditions for native plants at the Landcare Community Nursery. Landcare's nursery manager Estelle Gough is delighted the igloo structure is in place. Its predecessor lasted 15 years. "The old one was pretty dilapidated," she said. "The igloo helps regulate temperature all year round for optimal growth. We use a heat bed for certain species to enable them to germinate all year round. "We can adjust the shade cloth exterior for appropriate levels of sunlight." The 130 species cultivated at the nursery are indigenous to the Hastings area, with 14 Landcare volunteers at the Blackbutt Road nursery ensuring there is a healthy supply. "These seedlings range from ground cover plants to big trees," Mrs Gough said. "They're available to purchase for home gardens, including small trees that reach up to six metres. "We also supply seedlings and saplings for revegetation projects along rivers and creeks." Port Macquarie Landcare received a $5000 grant from another community organisation towards the purchase of the igloo. "We successfully applied to Energy Forever's sustainability project grant program," Mrs Gough said. "We're very grateful to be one of the recipients." Energy Forever is a community group that has facilitated the installation of solar power systems on the roofs of not-for-profit organisations in the Hastings. It has supplied the systems to Birpai Local Aboriginal Land Council and St Agnes' Early Education Centre, which hosts the panels and receive discounted electricity supply. Proceeds from these electricity sales are then re-directed into an annual grants scheme for sustainability projects. Energy Forever chair and treasurer Angela Frimberger visited the nursery to see how the construction was coming along. "I'm delighted to see that renewable energy has played a part in helping Port Macquarie Landcare," she said. "The other recipient of our latest round of grant funding was the Douglas Vale Historic Homestead and Vineyard. "They received a grant for a mulcher that will reduce waste costs and re-use organic materials." The Landcare nursery, in the grounds of the National Parks and Wildlife Service at 22 Blackbutt Road, is open to the public from 9am to noon on Mondays. There are about 120 Port Macquarie Landcare volunteers. Anyone keen to swell the ranks as a volunteer for their works on public land in the Port Macquarie area is encouraged to contact president Les Mitchell on 0431 758 032.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/af695ae1-b7da-4c5b-a23e-a376dd537c44_rotated_180.jpg/r523_0_4488_2240_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg