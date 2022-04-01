news, latest-news,

Sometimes it's not about how many shots on goal you have, but rather the quality of the shots on goal. Port United coach Adam Bruest wants the focus of his side's attack in 2022 to be on quality rather than quantity. The club stalwart takes over after Nathan Wade's five-year stint at Dixie Park and he wants to see more of the same in attack, but with more patience shown. He noticed a frantic nature in front of goal watching from the sidelines last season. "I want us to build a goal," he said. "Be a bit more patient and have a bit more structure and composure when we go towards goal. "Last year from where I was sitting it was more kick, hope, get in behind and then go for that miracle shot. "This season I'd really like to be able to build a goal and be patient in front of goal. Once you're in that 18-yard box you should be able to execute." United have lost a handful of players from their squad last season, but the nucleus will remain with attacking midfielder Josh Casey to return after stints in Newcastle and on the Gold Coast. Like most other teams in the competition, Bruest is aiming for semi-finals and anything less will be classified as a disappointing season. But he knows success may not happen straight away. "Because it is such a new team I'm not sure if the combinations are going to work straight away, but once you're in the finals anything can happen," Bruest said. "I think that's the target for us because it's a whole different season once you get to finals and you start again. I'd be disappointed if we didn't make finals, that's for sure." An inability to maintain the same 15 players week-to-week proved costly towards the back end of the season. "Hopefully we can keep those players pretty much gelling all year round - allowing for injuries - so hopefully there's a bit more consistency there each week," Bruest said. "I think we controlled most games last season, but didn't find the back of the net. If we can convert our goal scoring opportunities, we'll definitely go a long way." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/f3dd4e63-d3d2-49af-bc35-63c84ee1918d.jpg/r3_29_1099_648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg