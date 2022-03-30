news, latest-news, war, Ukraine, Russia, Rollands Plains Community Group, morning tea, Svetlana Ward

A community fundraiser will help people in crisis as a result of the war in Ukraine. The Rollands Plains Community Group will stage a morning tea on April 10 with the funds raised to be donated to support victims of war in Ukraine through Mariupol City Council's humanitarian efforts. Mariupol City Council is collecting donations for the urgent humanitarian needs in the war-torn country. Rollands Plains Community Group vice-president Janette Jones said the morning tea fundraiser would be an opportunity to give to an important cause. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II, continues to take a heavy toll. "We are very concerned about the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine," Mrs Jones said. "Even if the war stopped tomorrow, the suffering is still there." Mrs Jones said the community group's fundraiser would be a relaxing morning tea with homemade cakes and other sweets, as well as a raffle. The rural community in the Port Macquarie-Hastings has a link to Ukraine through Rollands Plains resident Svetlana Ward who left Ukraine in 2008. The morning tea will go ahead from 9am to midday on April 10 at Rollands Plains Hall. There is no need to RSVP to attend the fundraiser. The morning tea will also have items for sale including plants and bric-a-brac. Anyone who would like to donate goods should email janlit2002@gmail.com Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/3304705b-89b5-421f-9fc6-a4f341a5b919.jpg/r0_256_4000_2516_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg