The Mid North Coast community has come together to create an Easter egg donation drive for families living in flood-affected towns. Johns River resident Johannah Hendrey has been organising the donation drive with the hope of bringing positivity back into the community after the devastating floods. "It's for the people who can't afford to celebrate, I just want to make a difference for them," she said. "I'm a parent, we got flooded here last year, so I know the struggles they are facing at the moment. "I just want the kids and parents to have something positive after what they have been through. "I've been speaking to pretty much every director of the schools in the area to tell them about the donations." Miss Hendrey will be travelling to the Lismore evacuation centre on April 15 to drop off the donations and meet with the schools that have been affected by the floods. Miss Hendrey said she has been overwhelmed by the support from the community and businesses. "I have had so many organisations get on board with the idea, it has just been amazing," she said. "It's been so great to see the support from the community, they've all been so generous with their donations. "Bakers Delight Port Central, with no hesitation at all, donated 150 hot cross buns for the event, and Kmart Port Macquarie gave me a $50 voucher when I was over there to buy stuff for the event. "I have a 75 litre tub of Easter eggs so the kids can just have something to look forward to, we are just filling the car up with anything that will make the kids happy." If you, or someone you know would like to get involved in the Easter egg donation drive, you can send donations to the following drop off points until April 13: Panthers Port Macquarie, Laurieton United Services Club, North Haven Club, Kew Corner Store, Lake Cathie Tavern, Club Forster, Royal Kew Hotel, Toni's Hair salon, Kendall Services Club, IGA Harrington, Bago Tavern Wauchope, Coopernook Hotel, IGA Taree Richie's, Arkoola Hair Design.

