newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued a severe weather warning for parts of the Mid North Coast as a low pressure system moves southward across northeastern NSW. The system is expected to cause heavy rainfall in the region, with locally intense falls within embedded thunderstorms likely. The Mid North Coast SES are encouraging residents to be prepared. "Overnight showers continued to move through the region with Coffs Harbour receiving around 20mm, Port Macquarie with 30mm and Laurieton 33mm," a post to the Mid North Coast SES Facebook page said. "These showers will turn to areas of heavy rain, locally intense throughout Tuesday as the system responsible moves south from the Northern Rivers, bringing with it a significant risk of dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding as well as significant riverine flooding remaining possible." Heavy rainfall, which may leave to flash flooding, is forecast over the Northern Rivers district, extending into the Mid North Coast and Northern Tablelands districts during Tuesday morning, according to BoM. Six-hourly rainfall totals between 80 to 140mm are possible, reaching up to 200mm over coastal areas and ranges. A flood watch remains in place for the Hastings and Camden Haven rivers, with minor flooding predicted. NSW SES Port Macquarie unit commander Michael Ward said the region is currently sitting in a minor flood watch. "We're encouraging residents to stay up to date and be prepared," he said. "We've had over 30 jobs since Thursday. These have mainly been leaking roofs and flooding issues." SES crews have been busy preparing sandbags that are available from pick up points across the region. "We are asking residents to call us first before coming to get sandbags so we can be prepared and have some ready," Mr Ward said. A separate severe thunderstorm warning will be issued if very dangerous thunderstorms with intense rainfall are detected. Stay up to date with the current warnings by visiting www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings. Locations which may be affected by the severe weather warning include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Tenterfield and Dorrigo. The SES advises that people should:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/5a6e7e2e-e4a0-49ca-b662-f22ca678bd0f.jpg/r4_0_1278_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg