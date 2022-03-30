comment, Port Macquarie-Hastings mayor Peta Pinson, Indigenous artists, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, Port Macquarie Coastal Walk

In commemoration of Reconciliation Week, council is calling for expressions of interest in the design of a contemporary First Nation's mural that will be painted onto a retaining wall on the southern side of Port Macquarie's Town Beach. The project is open to Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander artists and designers who reside in the Port Macquarie-Hastings local government area, or have a strong connection to it. This is a wonderful initiative that will allow a local artist to showcase his or her skills and contribute positively to our region. Any interested Indigenous artists and designers should consider a simple, striking design, that can be easily transferred along the 70-metre long retaining wall along Charlie Uptin Walk. In consultation with council's inclusion team, the successful applicant will need to work with invited local high school students and a select number of community members to help paint some aspects of the mural. There are two options to consider when applying for this project - design only, or design and install. Designers may provide a site-specific artwork (using the supplied templates) for the specified retaining wall on the Port Macquarie Coastal Walk. If a design is selected, you will be paid for your design only and another artist or artists will then be engaged to paint your design onto the retaining wall. Designers may also wish to install their work and, with the assistance of council staff, coordinate the painting of the mural onto the project site. Together we can build positive relationships, respect and celebrate our local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community. Expressions of interest will close on Tuesday, April 11, 2022. Reconciliation Week 2022 takes place between May 27 and June 3. For more information about how to apply, and to read the artwork brief, please see: https://haveyoursay.pmhc.nsw.gov.au/town-beach-mural.

