Parents, carers and educators are invited to take part in the consultation for the Department of Education's Parent and Carer Engagement Framework opening March 30. The framework will outline how the education sector can work more closely with parents and carers to improve student outcomes. Students perform better at school when their families are engaged in their education, and the pandemic has shown us there are always new ways for parents to engage. This survey gives parents a chance to tell us how their school should communicate with them, and where improvements can be made. The department will use the survey's insights, and input from school communities, to develop the framework. It will help parents and carers better understand their rights, responsibilities and choices and have access to timely information about their child's learning, development and wellbeing. To have your say on the framework, visit the NSW government 'Have Your Say' website: haveyoursay.nsw.gov.au/engagement-framework. Submissions are open until April 30, 2022. Winter Booster ATAGI has recommended an extra COVID-19 winter booster for those at higher risk of serious illness. From April 2022, you'll be eligible for an additional winter COVID-19 booster vaccine (second booster dose) if you are: You can get your COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time. Most people who are eligible for the COVID-19 winter booster dose will also be eligible for a free flu vaccine, available from mid-late April 2022. If you haven't had your first booster dose yet, make sure to get it as soon as possible to strengthen your protection against COVID-19. More info: health.gov.au

