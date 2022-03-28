Operation underway to retrieve washed ashore yacht at Pilot Beach

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A yacht which washed ashore at Pilot Beach on Sunday (March 17) is being salvaged, with Fire and Rescue crews managing any possible leaking hazardous substances. Marine Rescue Camden Haven Unit were alerted to the stranded 11-and-a-half metre yacht on Sunday afternoon. "The boat had been anchored off Pilot Beach for a couple of days when the anchor managed to drag off and the boat was washed up on the beach," Marine Rescue Camden Haven property and publicity officer Ken Rutledge said. "The man onboard with his dog was also having engine trouble and couldn't start the boat." Due to the size of the vessel, Marine Rescue crews weren't able to tow the boat off the beach. "It's too big for our boat. It was a job that we weren't able to do," Mr Rutledge said. Police and paramedics also attended the scene on Sunday as a precautionary measure. "Our Marine Rescue crew were able to talk the guy into coming down from the boat and we helped him get a motel room for the night," Mr Rutledge said. "He didn't want to leave the boat, but he had to in the end. "We made sure he was safe, that was our main concern. "We didn't know what to expect when we went down there on the weekend, but making sure he was organised and had a place to stay was something we wanted to ensure." The retrieval of the washed ashore vessel is now being handled by NSW Maritime, with Fire and Rescue hazardous crews managing any leaking substances into the ocean. The vessel was carrying 300 litres of diesel fuel and 60 litres of oil. Fire and Rescue hazardous material specialists have conducted atmospheric tests of the boat's hull and contents. Fire crews, working in liaison with Roads and Maritime Services (RMS), have placed absorption matting within the vessel as they decant the diesel into recovery bins placed on the beach. The New South Wales Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has been informed of the incident. Port Macquarie-Hastings Council has also been notified to supply a loader to remove the recovery bins.

