Six months of hard work is poised to be all worth it for the North Coast Bulldogs. The Bulldogs progressed to the Laurie Daley Cup grand final on Saturday following a comprehensive 34-16 win over Macarthur Wests Tigers in Wollongong. But coach Matt Freebairn remained focused on the job at hand. There's still 70 minutes to go. "We just bought ourselves another week and we're excited for it. This is where we want to be. That was our goal back in October and we're not done yet," he said. The withdrawal of regular halfback Mhalakai Mercy the night before the semi-final barely unsettled the North Coast side who raced out to a 32-0 lead at one stage after they led 20-0 at halftime. Freebairn said the performance of stand-in halfback Finn Walsh was impressive. "Finn did an exceptional job filling in for his first game as halfback so he's got a big future ahead of him. He's only 17," the coach said. The 18-point victory will now enable the Bulldogs to have their shot at glory when they tackle Illawarra South Coast Dragons this weekend. "We just keep getting it done, don't we? We just keep turning up for each other; whatever gets thrown at us we adapt and make it happen," Freebairn said. The Tigers scored three late consolation tries, but the coach was still an nervous spectator throughout the final quarter even when the match was beyond doubt. "Rugby league is a great game and it's never over until the whistle blows and anything can turn in a minute," he said. "They got a couple of late tries, but we didn't celebrate until the whistle went." Wingers Jack Margetts and Joshua Power were also impressive with their carries getting the side on the front foot. Margetts crossed for a double while Power also found the tryline. "Every week everyone's improving just a little bit in attack and defence," Freebairn said. "I think we've got a proven ability to score points and now we've got a proven ability to stop points so we just strike first with the football every week." "We turn all our negatives into positives and we just bought ourselves another week together."

