An East Coast Eagles octad are well in the mix to all be selected for the Australian women's futsal World Cup team. Rory Ballard, Shannon Day, Steph Morrison, Helen Wells, Jessica Hayes, Willow Neal, Katie Thorn and Britt Hargreaves all put their best feet forward on March 26 and 27. They were part of a group of 30 of the best women's players from around Australia who travelled to Port Macquarie aiming to impress coach Glen Woodhouse enough to make the first cut. Following the two-day selection trials, the squad will be whittled down from 30 to 16 with the final 12 players to be confirmed in coming months. The Golden Wattles will head to Colombia in October. Woodhouse confirmed the on-court combinations the Port Macquarie girls had formed with each other over the last three or four years would be beneficial for the national side. "The Port Macquarie girls will definitely be high on the list of candidates to go to the World Cup because the game is that fast that the combinations will speak for themselves," he said. "Those combinations - which you need at a World Cup - make it so much easier to train them, coach them and then put them onto a court. "The East Coast girls are high quality girls and the benefit for them is they've played together in different tournaments. "They'll know where they've got to run, what they've got to do. As coaches we just tweak a few things." Woodhouse admitted there would be difficult decisions needed to finalise the squad, but Australia was focused on improving on the ninth-place finish they achieved in the first women's futsal World Cup in Spain in 2017. "We put a rushed side together and finished a credible ninth which was great for our women, but it's an exciting time and with these new girls we have we'll finish a lot higher," he said. "We're always pushing to win the tournament, but I think we'll finish a lot higher and give Australia a lot of credibility on how good we are at women's futsal which is an exciting time." East Coast coach Mick Day will be Woodhouse's assistant coach. "We've both got a list and we'll tick who we like and then compare the list and discuss players and then we'll narrow it down that way," Woodhouse said. "The standard of the girls at the trials has been really high and it's not easy to eliminate certain girls. Any girl that we pick will be terrific to take over there and wouldn't let us down at all at the World Cup."

