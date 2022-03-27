news, latest-news,

Owners of new and classic Alfa Romeos are gearing up for their annual club event being held in Port Macquarie on April 16 and 17. Alfesta is the annual gathering of members of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club of Australia (AROCA), hosted each year by a different AROCA state division. This is the first time the event has been held in Port Macquarie. AROCA committee members Mark and Wendy Edmonds said there will be around 100 people attending the event. "We have people from Qld, NSW, Vic, SA, WA and TAS coming to the event," Mrs Edmonds said. "Club members will also be introduced to the region during the event. We have booked at a number of local businesses and will show off the region to those from out of the area. "We have other events over the weekend for our group including a visit to the Koala Hospital, a river cruise, dinner at Cassegrain and lunch at Long Point." There will also be a Show & Shine display of 60 Alfa Romeos on Town Green on Saturday April 16 from 9am to 2pm. "There will be cars on display from the 1960s through to current models," Mrs Edmonds said. "The public are invited to vote for their favourite displayed Alfa Romeo on voting slips provided. If they provide their name and phone number on the voting slip they will also go into the draw to win a car care products pack from Bowden's Own to be drawn at 12pm."

