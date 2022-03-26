news, latest-news,

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued a flood watch for the Mid North Coast as wet weather lashes the region. Heavy rain on Friday afternoon caused flash flooding in Wauchope, with streets in the CBD becoming inundated with water. This caused cars to become submerged, businesses were flooded and streets closed. Over 100mm of rain has been recorded in the region since Friday morning. The BoM has issued a warning for the possibility of minor flooding for the Mid North Coast, Northern Rivers, Hunter and North Western NSW regions. Rainfall is forecast to continue over parts of the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Hunter and North Western NSW from Friday into early next week with showers and thunderstorms likely. Flooding is likely to develop along coastal and inland rivers. Senior meteorologist Gabrielle Woodhouse said the wet weather is predicted to continue over the next week. "We could end up seeing rainfall start to increase for areas north of the Illawarra, including Sydney, the Hunter, the Mid North Coast and the Northern Rivers from Monday to Wednesday," she said. "We are looking at the risk of renewed river rises." The Mid North Coast SES is encouraging residents to stay up to date with current weather warnings and to be safe while out on the roads. Mid North Coast SES advice: For emergency assistance call the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/cf103fc0-8ede-4d18-a5fc-c53ea003e35f.jpg/r0_332_1078_941_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg