Port Macquarie skateboarder - and blood donor - Bruce de Graaf, is on a lifesaving roll. The 60-year-old became the first person from Port Macquarie - and one of only 60 blood donors across Australia - to reach the extraordinary milestone of 600 blood donations on Friday, March 25. For Mr de Graaf, what began as a dare from his Aunty Mary more than 30 years ago at Brookvale Oval mobile blood service, has become a fortnightly trip to the blood bank on his skateboard. "My Aunty Mary told me she had done 70 donations, and that I would never catch her, smart lady that one and the challenge was accepted," "She is now 85 and had to stop donating a long time ago, but if not for her, and having met people along the way who regularly needed blood transfusions, I would not have reached this milestone. "The vampires at the Blood Bank are lovely and it doesn't hurt much at all, so I encourage others to give something back, roll up your sleeves and save a life." Mr de Graaf has O-Positive blood type, in high demand from hospitals and supplied to more than 50 per cent of Australian patients. His 600 donations have helped save the lives of more than 1800 people, including new mothers and babies, cancer patients, and trauma sufferers. Mr de Graaf was thanked by local blood recipient Taylor Bateman, who needs regular transfusions of blood plasma to treat a rare autoimmune disease, which helps keep her alive. Lifeblood spokesperson Ruth Harrison thanked Mr de Graaf for his generosity and dedication. "By becoming a regular blood donor just like Bruce, you will be helping the one in three Australians who will need blood or blood product in their lifetime," "Blood donation takes just one hour - it's such a short time spent saving three Australian lives." To donate blood call 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/3e6c68c0-ce80-42f6-b73d-b1afb2cbd5bd_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1324_3024_3033_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg