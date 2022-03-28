newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Belynda Carrall would have been forgiven for thinking the world was against her ahead of her Ironman Australia debut in Port Macquarie on May 1. The Port Macquarie mother of two has been knocked down numerous times over the last four years, but she keeps on climbing off the canvas. Cancer has been the one constant and while the 36-year-old has beaten breast cancer twice already, three of her friends haven't been so lucky. "Not everybody makes it through," she said. "I've lost three friends to cancer already this year and we're only in March." Carrall remains mentally strong ahead of the rescheduled 35th anniversary of the event - and she's going to need to be. "You've got a choice in life - you can sit and lick your wounds or you can go out there and live life to the fullest and that's what I've chosen to do," she said. "I've got two kids watching everything that I do so I'm trying to show them how to rise up in the face of adversity basically." The Plodders Running Group member admitted her two kids were the reason she climbed out of bed while undergoing chemotherapy when it would have been easier not to. "There were plenty of days where if I didn't have the kids around I would have just laid in bed all day because I was just too sick," she said. Carrall was first diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago and underwent intensive chemotherapy, radiotherapy and then surgery. The cancer has come back twice, most recently last year which required her to undergo more surgery. Remarkably, she has already completed Ironman 70.3 in Western Sydney in 2019 while she was going through chemotherapy. However, a week later she was involved in a serious bike crash which broke her collarbone and neck. Her neck was then in a brace for six weeks and after six months of rehabilitation it was back into training. "I figured compared to cancer I'll heal and I'll be able to get back into it. Cancer is a whole other thing," she said. Carrall will call on all that mental strength when she aims to complete her first full-distance Ironman. "I think I'll be crying into my goggles while I'm waiting for the race to start; I'll be so happy to be there," she said. "My primary goal is to finish; I'm thinking around 13 hours but if it blows out to 14 or 15 I don't care too much. I just want to get it done." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/c6dbdcc1-72ff-4f85-a64c-798a68323f11.jpg/r355_1641_3066_3173_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg