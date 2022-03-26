Opaleyes looks to test rivals at Port Macquarie on Saturday

news, latest-news,

It would not be a Port Macquarie meeting without horses carrying the training moniker of Kris Lees proving successful and Opaleyes spearheads the stable chances in the John Oxley Mitsubishi Handicap at Port Macquarie on Saturday. The leading mentor has strong prospects with the daughter of Spill the Beans following a decisive victory over Metal Bar at Armidale in January and her narrow placing at the Port circuit a fortnight ago behind Danish Fortune. The flashy chestnut mare has shown immense potential in her five overall starts and possesses a record of one win and two placings with the engagement of Shayleigh Ingelse providing further confidence. Ingelse burst onto the scene late last year and piloted Cecilia to a dominant victory in the Queen of the North at Port in January with the promising hoop continuing the flourish following a riding double last weekend and success at the Beaumont track during the week. Wine Time seems the obvious danger after saluting at Tuncurry last weekend while Kotinos comes into the race well with the apprentice claim allocated to Courtney Bellamy. Kris Lees sits in second position on the NSW Trainers Premiership behind Chris Waller and the stable is further enhanced in approaching the century mark with the chances of Miss Santorini in the final event. The Eurozone filly was responsible for a solid victory at Mudgee last month before being beaten only three lengths by Hemsworth in a strong event at Muswellbrook a fortnight ago. With a class drop and the continued association with outstanding young jockey, Bailey Wheeler, Miss Santorini has great claims to wrap up a successful day for the Lees stable. Dangers in the race revolve around Condover Hall with the consistent gelding putting the writing on the wall for the Neil Godbolt establishment following a good second behind Wine Time in a recent outing. Being trained at the track and having a great appreciation for rain affected ground should provide some confidence around the chances of Condover Hall and the appointment of Dan Peisley will further enhance his chances. A safe wager on the card centres around the chances of Golden Fantasy in the opening event with the Margaret De Gonneville trained mare indicating a win was approaching following a recent spell resumption. The chestnut mare was off the scene for around eight months before being narrowly run down by Don't Doubt Katie at the circuit a fortnight ago after leading and a solid record on heavy ground provides the necessary positives for her latest assignment. Despite the course proper holding up magnificently to the recent heavy rain and busy schedule, officials are continuing to monitor the prevailing weather conditions in the period leading up to the weekend program.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/461cc35c-0ea8-4873-a5ba-a659ef080933.jpg/r0_68_1352_832_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg