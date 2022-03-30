newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Edward Spurdle will take part in Ironman Australia on May 1 to honour his son, Jake, who passed away last year from a rare form of bone cancer. On April 23, 2021, brave and inspirational 15-year-old Jake Spurdle succumbed to an 18-month battle with osteosarcoma. Jake loved watching the Ironman as it came to Port Macquarie each year. Mr Spurdle said Jake fell in love with the event from a young age and always volunteered to help out. "We went down to the finish line when he was about three and that was it, he fell in love with it," he said. "He would volunteer when I started doing it, and he would be at the finish line to watch me finish, then he would stay back because he just loved all the music, the lights and the crowd, everything about it. "Apart from Christmas day, it was his favourite day of the year. He did every single one of the Ironkids, and he just loved it. "He started to volunteer with the school when he got older, and he was there for 14 hours on his own at the last one he went to." Mr Spurdle, 55, has competed in Ironman Australia eight times before, but this will be a special one as he runs in honour of his son. "Jake's legacy is his strength and resilience through adversity. "I have always said I will do 10 Ironmans, but later on I was thinking about maybe just doing half-Ironmans. "Then with what Jake went through, I made a promise that I would compete in the 10 Ironmans, and I told him I would stick to that promise. "I promised him that I wouldn't give up, and he's going to be there with me the whole way through." Mr Spurdle said he has been training every day in the lead up to the event in Port Macquarie. "I've been training the hardest I've ever trained in ages," he said. "It has been raining like hell this past week, but I've been out there every day. He's given me a lot of strength." Mr Spurdle said it will be an emotional day when he runs in Ironman Australia this year. "It's going to be pretty emotional, I start crying for no particular reason when I'm out running now even. "I think about what he had to go through, the pain he suffered, and it just gets me through. "I will have his photo with me the whole way, but he's going to be there with me anyway in spirit and in everything."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477620/6e1cbbc4-d542-44bd-a890-bf40e7f4b5d8.jpg/r0_8_1170_669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg