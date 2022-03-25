PHOTOS
Showcasing our 2022 kindergarten kids and school leaders
Featured
MORE GALLERIES
Here are our Port Macquarie-Hastings kindergarten classes for 2022 and a showcase of our region's young school leaders.
All photos have appeared in a special feature in Friday's Port News March 25 edition.
Make sure you grab a copy before they sell out!
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark our website
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- You can support us with a subscription
- Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews
- Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews
- Follow us on Google News