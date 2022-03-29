newsletters, editors-pick-list, graffiti, management, draft policies, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council

The community will have the chance to comment on two draft policies as the council takes a stand against graffiti. Port Macquarie-Hastings Council agreed to place the draft Graffiti Vandalism Management Policy and draft Graffiti and Vandalism Reward Scheme Policy on exhibition for a period of not less than 28 days. A report to the March council meeting said graffiti vandalism had a direct and immediate impact on the community by reducing the social amenity of public spaces, creating visual pollution and leading to increased fear for personal security. "It also causes serious damage to property and imposes significant removal costs for council, businesses and private citizens," the report said. The council reviewed its approach to graffiti management with graffiti becoming an increasingly prevalent social problem over the past 18 months. This resulted in the development of the draft Graffiti Vandalism Management Policy. That draft policy aims to minimise graffiti, reduce the social, environmental and economic impact of graffiti, provide council and the community with an effective framework to respond and enhance community confidence and perception of safety. Mayor Peta Pinson brought the graffiti issue before an extraordinary council meeting in January 2022 with a range of measures adopted. Read more: A draft Graffiti and Vandalism Reward Scheme Policy has since been developed which outlines a proposed reward system in a crackdown on graffiti. The policy seeks to outline the process related to the payment of a financial reward where information about a graffiti or vandalism incident is provided to police, and it results in legal action with a conviction. The draft policy said the amount of a reward would be equal to the remediation costs of the vandalism, as determined by the council, capped at a maximum of $5000. It is proposed the reward scheme would have an annual cap of $20,000 per financial year The reward is proposed to apply to incidents on or to council-owned and managed property. Rewards may also apply, at the council's discretion, to offences committed on buildings on community land which is owned by a recognised community group, when the council has been involved in the repair or removal of damage. Cr Rachel Sheppard noted there had been good community engagement but she voiced concerns about the proposed rewards system. She encouraged councillors and others to ensure people representing youth voices, and especially the youth themselves, had an input. "Specifically, I am concerned about the rewards system, and what I perceive [is] a lack of evidence for supporting a rewards system for dobbing in people who have done graffiti, and the risk of further division within our community," Cr Sheppard said. A further report will be tabled at the May 2022 council meeting detailing the submissions received from the public during the exhibition period. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/6d0be0bc-f81b-4915-97ba-44ca846f2c5b.jpg/r0_61_960_603_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg